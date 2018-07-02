Dubai's DAE takes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd has announced that its leasing division, DAE Capital, has taken delivery of its first new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The delivery took place at the Boeing delivery centre in the US and is on lease to Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil’s largest airline.

In addition to being the first MAX aircraft to enter the DAE fleet, this delivery is the first MAX aircraft to enter the fleet in Brazil, the company said.

The transaction is part of a five-aircraft purchase-leaseback transaction with GOL, it added.

GOL, the Latin America low-cost carrier, is a long-standing DAE customer with eight other aircraft on lease from DAE.

The remaining four MAX aircraft will be delivered to GOL throughout 2018.

DAE CEO, Firoz Tarapore, said: “We are excited about the addition of the Boeing MAX 8 to our fleet and the benefits these cutting-edge aircraft will give our customers.

"DAE is also very pleased to work with our long-standing customer GOL to achieve a first delivery milestone for both our companies. These near-term Boeing deliveries fit well with our own fleet planning requirements, and we look forward to working alongside our customers to deliver these and other new technology in the years to come.”