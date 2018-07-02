Dubai sees more than 8 million taxi bookings during H1

More than eight million bookings were placed for taxis in Dubai at the Public Transport Agency's Booking and Dispatch Centre during the first half of this year.

A total of 8,294,714 million bookings were placed by taxi riders with the average time taken to dispatch a taxi to a client standing at 11.43 minutes and the average time taken to respond to incoming calls at 5 seconds.

Mohammed Nabhan, director of Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the taxi sector is witnessing a boom in demand fuelled by the rapid urbanisation seen in Dubai.

He said the RTA is always keen to ensure that transaction processing is smooth and quick in responding to the needs and expectations of the public, including taxi users.