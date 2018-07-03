UAE's Air Arabia takes delivery of two Airbus A320s

Airline says the latest A320 arrived on schedule from Toulouse, France, marking the completion of all deliveries this year

Air Arabia, the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier, on Tuesday announced it has taken two new Airbus A320 aircraft deliveries bringing its total operating fleet to 53 aircraft.



The latest Airbus A320 arrived on schedule from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, marking the completion of all deliveries this year.



Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said: “The delivery of our last two aircraft for 2018 marks a significant step in the development of our fleet expansion strategy especially as we added 12 new routes this year.

"We are proud to have created one of the industry’s most modern fleet through exceptional organic growth which helped us offer customers a wider range of destinations at great value.”



The new A320 aircraft have gone straight into service across Air Arabia’s over 150 destination network served from the main carrier hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

The airline added 12 new routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt in the first half of 2018.



The next delivery will be Air Arabia’s first A321neo LR to join the fleet early next year.