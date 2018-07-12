Dubai Airshow 2019 to feature first smart manufacturing pavilion

Airshow will bring together key stakeholders to discuss additive manufacturing, big data processing capabilities, industrial connectivity and advanced robotics

Smart manufacturing, including the use of 3D printing, will be featured at the Dubai Airshow as a dedicated exhibition pavilion for the first time next year.

The decision comes as industry insiders predict the future benefits of smart manufacturing to enable greater affordability, quality, customisation and speed-to-market innovation.

The inaugural Smart Manufacturing conference and pavilion at the Dubai Airshow will bring together key stakeholders from the industry to discuss additive manufacturing, big data processing capabilities, industrial connectivity and advanced robotics.

Research by Capgemini found that, as of March 2017, 62 percent of aerospace and defence companies had a smart manufacturing initiative.

Adoption of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, technology alone is already very high among aerospace firms, with major players benefitting from the advantages it provides.

Earlier this year, Boeing signed a five-year collaboration agreement with engineering group Oerlikon to develop standard materials and processes for metal-based additive manufacturing while Emirates Airline is using selective laser sintering (SLS) to make cabin parts for its aircraft, including video monitor shrouds and cabin air vent grills.

Dubai has a dedicated 3D Printing Strategy, with the goal of having 25 percent of Dubai’s buildings 3D printed by 2030, making the Dubai Airshow the ideal platform to bring these two industries together, said Michele van Akelijen, managing director of show organisers Tarsus Middle East.

“Smart manufacturing technology is having a game-changing effect on the aerospace industry, with its impact ranging from OEMs to airlines and many more. Dubai Airshow has always been the place to discover the latest industry innovations, and the addition of smart manufacturing to the show’s features ensures that our attendees will continue to benefit from cutting edge expertise.”

Smart Manufacturing will be one of many features at the Dubai Airshow 2019, which will also include the Space Conference and Pavilion, Cargo Connect, Airport Solutions Dubai and Global Air Traffic Management (GATM).