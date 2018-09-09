Flydubai to launch double daily flights to Kiev from October

Flydubai passengers from Kiev were among the first its network to fly on its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Flydubai will also move its existing operations to Boryspil International Airport from Kiev International Airport

Flydubai announced that it will operate double daily flights to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev from October 2, as well as shift its operations to another airport in the city.

In a statement, the airline said it will move its existing operations to Boryspil International Airport. It currently operates flights to Kiev International Airport.

Flydubai first launched operations to Ukraine in 2013 and offers 17 weekly flights from Kiev and Odessa to Dubai, where Ukrainian nationals can take advantage of visa-on-arrival services free of charge for 30 days.

The two Dubai-Kiev flights will take off daily at 14:25 and 23:15 local time, respectively. The two return flights will take off at 09:20 or 18:00.

“We welcome the start of our double daily service from Boryspil International Airport, which provides a more convenient travel experience and better connectivity via Dubai’s aviation hub to some of the most popular leisure destinations,” said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president, commercial at flydubai.

"Our passengers from Kiev were also one of the first on our network to enjoy our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with a flat-bed in Business Class and optimised space and comfort in Economy Class,” he added.

Emirates will codeshare on the route as part of the airline’s partnership with flydubai that was announced in July 2017. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complementary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai.