Now you can renew your vehicle registration automatically in Dubai

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announces the launch of automatic renewal of vehicle registration service for individuals

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of automatic renewal of vehicle registration service for individuals, having run the service earlier for the corporate sector.

The step is part of the digitalisation of RTA’s services and Smart City drive of the Government of Dubai.

“The automatic renewal of vehicle registration service is part of the Licensing Agency’s plan for migration to online services. The service is now up-and-running for vehicles of both companies and individuals. The beneficiary is required to have an e-wallet account,” said Jamal Assada, director of Vehicle Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

The customer can avail the service by signing in through RTA’s website, selecting Licensing Services and clicking on Automatic Renewal.

Video of Should you buy a new or used car in the UAE?

The customer can enter the number plate of vehicle required for the Automatic Renewal and it is possible to renew registration 90 days before the expiry date.

The client may also specify the maximum amount permitted for paying fines through the e-wallet, verify the e-mail address, select the delivery method of the new registration card, complete the information and confirm the subscription to the service. A text message is sent to the client confirming subscription to the service.