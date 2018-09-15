Alwaleed's charity starts delivery of cars to Careem in Saudi Arabia

Alwaleed Philanthropies delivers the first installment of its 100 vehicles pledge to ride hailing app Careem

Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has delivered the first installment of its 100 vehicles pledge to ride hailing app Careem.

The delivery is part of Alwaleed Philanthropies's efforts to support and empower Saudi women to work as captainahs for Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Alwaleed Philanthropies distributed the cars to the captainahs at the headquarters of Aljazirah Vehicles Agencies in Riyadh.

Careem’s captainahs started working on the platform on June 24, with more than 2,000 women having registered, especially in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Careem aims to add 20,000 captainahs to the platform by 2020.

The deal between Alwaleed Philanthropies and Careem follows a royal order empowering women to contribute to the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

The project aims to develop and invest in women's talents and to enable them to obtain suitable opportunities to contribute to the development of society and the economy, and to increase their participation in the labour force from 22 percent to 30 percent.

Alwaleed Philanthropies said it has supported spent more than $4 billion on social welfare, and initiated more than 1,000 projects in over 160 countries.