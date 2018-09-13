New Saudi high-speed train service set to launch on Sept 24

Saudi Arabia's Haramain high-speed train service will reportedly start commercial operations later this month

All the carriages are ready for the operation after the successful completion of trial runs, local media reported.

It said railway stations in Makkah, Madinah and Rabigh are fully furnished while finishing touches are being finalised in Jeddah station.

The new speed high rail service will be capable of travelling at speeds of more than 300 kilometres per hour.

Tickets are available from the Haramain High Speed Rail Project website.

There will be eight services daily on both sides until the end of this year increasing to 12 at the beginning of 2019.

In June, the Haramain train offered its first free trips as part of a test, transporting over 200 people from Madinah to Makkah.

Saudi transport minister and General Transport Authority chairman Nabil Al-Amoudi was among those who travelled on the train’s maiden voyage.