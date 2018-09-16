Almost 900 Hong Kong flights cancelled ahead of dangerous typhoon

A man wades across the floods in Heng Fa Chuen, Hong Kong, during the approach of super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: PHILIP FONG/0AFP/Getty Images.

Hong Kong International Airport said ferry services between the airport and all of the Pearl River Delta ports had been suspended until further notice

Airlines and passengers over parts of Asia have been grounded as Typhoon Mangkhut arrives in Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong province.

According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 889 flights have been cancelled today because of the storm. The city’s Airport Express train and bus service have also been suspended.

Cathay Pacific Airways said in a statement that it was expecting “severe disruptions” and won’t resume operations until 4am Monday. The airline has cancelled more than 400 flights. Cathay Dragon and Hong Kong Airlines also grounded their fleets on Sunday.

Rescue workers clear a road of debris and toppled electric posts caused by strong winds due to super Typhoon Mangkhut as they try to reach Baggao town in Cagayan province, north of Manila. (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

AirAsia Group Bhd said service disruption was expected to continue through Monday. It cancelled all flights to and from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shantou, and axed 29 flights on Saturday.

Philippine Airlines is scrapping 10 international flights on Sunday.

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning as the typhoon’s top winds declined to about 167 kilometres per hour (103 mph), from 195 kph earlier, according to the US Navy and Air Force’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii.

