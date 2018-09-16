Emirates airline, Etihad Airways cancel Hong Kong flights

UAE airlines Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have cancelled their Hong Kong flights as Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong province.

Emirates flights to/from Guangzhou, Cebu and Clark may also be impacted and experience delays.

The airlines have also advised that passengers flying to Philippines and China could also experience delays in the coming days.

Emirates said both of its flights to/from Hong Kong (EK384 and EK385) have been cancelled, and may be impacted tomorrow and Tuesday. Passengers travelling to/from Dubai-Bangkok are not affected.

In addition, Emirates' flights to/from Guangzhou, Cebu and Clark may be impacted by delays from today until Tuesday.

“Customers are advised to check their flight status and to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting ‘Manage Your Booking’ to receive the latest updates,” the airline said.

Etihad Airways cancelled its flight from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong (EY834) yesterday, as well as the inbound service (EY833) from Hong Kong today.

“Guests booked on these flights are being assisted with their travel arrangements and being rebooked onto the next available flights,” a spokesperson said.

According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 889 flights have been cancelled today because of the storm. The city’s Airport Express train and bus service have also been suspended.

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning as the typhoon’s top winds declined to about 167 kilometres per hour (103 mph), from 195 kph earlier, according to the US Navy and Air Force’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii.