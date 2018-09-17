Emirates airline, Etihad Airways resume flights to Hong Kong

Flooded road is seen on September 16, 2018 in Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific Airways scrapped more than 400 flights over the weekend, while Cathay Dragon and Hong Kong Airlines grounded their fleets

Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have resumed flights to Hong Kong, a city that was battered over the weekend by a powerful typhoon, forcing the cancellation of almost 900 flights.

Both UAE airlines confirmed to Arabian Business that their flights to the city are "operating as normal", after cancelling operations yesterday.

Cathay Pacific Airways, the city’s flag carrier, reported on its website “a gradual return to scheduled flight operations” starting Monday morning.

The Hong Kong International Airport said in a Twitter post Sunday that passengers should proceed to the terminals only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed.

“Service resumption will likely be very slow, and still subject to weather conditions, with continued delays and some cancellations,” Cathay cautioned passengers.

The carrier scrapped more than 400 flights over the weekend, while Cathay Dragon and Hong Kong Airlines grounded their fleets.

Hong Kong is limping back to normalcy as the Hong Kong Observatory lowered its rating to a Strong Wind Signal No. 3 on Typhoon Mangkhut.

The storm left a trail of destruction in the Philippines before heading toward the Pearl River delta in southeastern China, where Hong Kong is located.

Some flights at the airport in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, have also resumed Monday, according to the airport’s website.

Although Hong Kong escaped the brunt, media reports showed images of apartment building windows being blown out, trees being uprooted, scaffoldings collapsing and a crane falling off a building at a construction site.

Storm surges raised sea levels by as much as four meters higher than usual in Tsim Sha Tsui, the South China Morning Post reported.

*Additional reporting by Arabian Business

