IndiGo to launch Amritsar-Dubai service from October

Indigo has a fleet of 183 Airbus A320 and 11 ATR aircraft and operates 1,200 daily flights to 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations.

IndiGo now operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate its first daily flight from Amritsar to Dubai from October.

"The low-cost carrier now operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In addition, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Kochi and Bengaluru-Pune. Both services will commence from October 2018."

“The launch of these new services is in line with our growth strategy outlined for both domestic and international markets,” William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.

Indigo has a fleet of 183 Airbus A320 and 11 ATR aircraft and operates 1,200 daily flights to 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations.