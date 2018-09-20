Operations contracts awarded for two lines of $22.5bn Riyadh Metro

The contract carried a minimum Saudisation target of 45 percent, as well as a minimum level of 55 percent of local content in the supplies and services related to the metro.

Once completed, the six lines of the Riyadh metro will cover a total length of 176 km and 85 metro stations.

A metro operations and maintenance (O&M) contract has been awarded for the first two lines of the $22.5 billion Riyadh Metro project by the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) over a period of 12 years, it was announced on Thursday.

The contract has been awarded to Capital Metro Company (CAMCO), a joint venture between RATP group subsidiary RATP Dev and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO).

The first metro line – line 1, also known as the Blue line on the Al Olaya – Al Batha corridor, covers 39 km and serves 25 stations. The second line, the Red Line, runs along King Abdullah Road over a distance of 25 km and serves 15 stations.

As part of the contract, CAMCO will provide a range of O&M services, including metro operations, security, passenger assistance, facility management, building maintenance and the complete transit system, including trains, signalling, telecommunications and power supply.

Saudisation

“The Riyadh Metro will play a key part in the economic development of the capital of Saudi Arabia,” said RATP Dev CEO Laurence Batlle. “It will increase its competiveness, while improving the lifestyle and mobility of its residents, as set in the kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Earlier this week, Alstom, part of Flow consortium, was awarded an $848 million contract by the ADA to provide O&M services for lines 3,4,5 and 6 of the metro.