First of new Dubai Metro trains to be delivered in November

Alstom Company has a contract for the supply of 50 trains, 15 of which will be deployed to serve the needs of Expo 2020 Dubai, while 35 will be used to bolster the Dubai Metro service.

The first of the Dubai Metro’s new trains will be delivered in November, with the last one scheduled to arrive by the end of October 2019, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

Al Tayer’s announcement on Saturday came as he attended the technical test run of the first train on a 500 metre test track at the Alstom Company’s factory in Poland. Multiple tests were carried out at the track, including those examining its safety systems, electric propulsion, braking system, emergency stops and door operating systems.

According to the RTA, the designs of the new trains will increase their intake by 8 percent from 643 riders to 96 riders.

“The exterior design of the trains will remain unchanged to maintain the design identity of Dubai Metro and its familiar colours to the public,” Al Tayer remarked.

Other additions to the new trains include an illuminated dynamic map of the metro route and stations which uses an LED system, as well as a modified luggage compartment that is usable by standing commuters.

Other improvements include the distribution of seats across both sides of the train and increasing the gangway connecting between carriages.