Saudi's high-speed Haramain railway to be inaugurated today

The 450 kilometre train line, which begins commercial operations next month, will have stations at Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City.

King Salman to inaugurate the Haramain high-speed railway, which can carry 60m passengers a year with a fleet of 35 trains containing 417 seats each.

Saudi Arabia’s new Haramain high-speed railway, which will connect the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, is to be inaugurated today by King Salman.

The new speed high rail service will be capable of travelling at speeds of more than 300 kilometres per hour.

Tickets are available from the Haramain High Speed Rail Project website.

There will be eight services daily on both sides until the end of this year increasing to 12 at the beginning of 2019.

The journey between King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and the two holy mosques will take 55 minutes in each direction, according to Sauidi Press Agency. Passengers from Rabigh can travel to King Abdulaziz International Airport within 30 minutes.