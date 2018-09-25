UAE's Air Arabia set to launch new route to Kabul

Sharjah low-cost carrier will operate flights four times a week to the Afghan capital from October 4

UAE low-cost carrier Air Arabia will launch a new flight to Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan from next month.

The Sharjah-based airline will operate a flight four times a week from its base, starting on October 4.

The 2 hour 30-minute flight will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The outbound flight from UAE will depart from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 06:40 hours and arrive in Kabul International Airport (KBL) at 09:40 local time. The return flight will leave Kabul at 10:40 hours and arrive in Sharjah at 13:00 local time.

“Kabul is a new addition to our network that will meet the needs of thousands of people traveling between Afghanistan and the UAE as well as the wider region,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.

“We look forward to the launch of this new route which connects the two destinations, and provide our passengers with Air Arabia’s value for money services.”

Air Arabia currently operates flights to more than 150 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.

