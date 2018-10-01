Dubai's Careem resumes services in Oman with local partner

The new service will allow customers to book the GO+ car type on the Careem app for an on demand taxi. Prices will be in line with regular taxis, with fares starting at OMR1.25.

Dubai-based ride-hailing operator Careem has resumed services in Oman, launching its new operation in Muscat in partnership with local operator Marhaba Taxi.

Careem initially launched in Muscat in May 2017 on its own, but stopped when it was asked by the Government of Oman to reconsider their operating model and focus first on working with licensed taxis.

Careem said it will handle all components of the service from matching the customer to their ride, to dispatching taxis, to customer service, payment and marketing.

Currently the only ride-hailing operator in the Sultanate, Careem said it now plans to roll out full services across the country covering all major cities in Oman.

“Oman is a strategically important country for us as it completes our footprint across the GCC - we are now the only ride hailing operator to offer a service across all six GCC countries,” said Khaled Nuseibeh, general manager of Careem, GCC.

“With Marhaba Taxis on our platform, we can bring all the benefits of ride hailing to customers in Muscat at affordable and transparent prices.”

Yousuf Al-Hooti, special projects manager of Ingenuity Technologies LLC (Marhaba Taxi licence owner) said Marhaba is known for its new vehicles, the quality of its services and for its friendly team.

“Marhaba has gained a reputation over the last two years for its professional services it provides in the tourism sector. Our cooperation with Careem is the first step we are taking towards new initiatives in the local market for enhancing the taxi service experience in Muscat.”