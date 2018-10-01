Dubai's Careem says keen to expand electric car fleet

In June, the company announced the introduction of an electric car type option onto the fleet for the first time in Dubai where its cars are turquoise, Model S Tesla cars.

Senior executive at ride-hailing app Careem says Dubai electric option will be rolled out in other markets

Careem, the Dubai-based ride hailing app, is keen to expand its fleet of electric vehicle across countries in which it operates, a senior executive has said.

In June, the company announced the introduction of an electric car type option onto the fleet for the first time in Dubai where its cars are turquoise, Model S Tesla cars and fares will be priced in line with the Careem Business rates, with a starting minimum fare of AED60.

Careem operates in more than 120 cities across at least 14 countries from North Africa to Pakistan, and is a leader in most of them.

Khaled Nuseibeh, a general manager at Careem who leads the operations and customer experience in the GCC region, told a start-up gathering in Bahrain, that the company is working towards adopting a sustainable environmentally-friendly option of transportation.

He said Careem's recent decision to add Careem Electric cars within the UAE will be followed up in "other markets where Careem operates" without giving further details.

Earlier on Monday, Careem said it has resumed services in Oman, launching its new operation in Muscat in partnership with local operator Marhaba Taxi.

Careem initially launched in Muscat in May 2017 on its own, but stopped when it was asked by the Government of Oman to reconsider their operating model and focus first on working with licensed taxis.