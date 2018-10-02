Gulf airlines see 5.4% rise in August passenger demand

IATA says passenger volumes in the Middle East have trended upwards at an 8% annualised rate since the start of the year

Gulf airlines posted a 5.4 percent increase in passenger demand in August, which was a slowdown from 6.2 percent in July, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA said passenger volumes in the Middle East have trended upwards at an 8 percent annualised rate since the start of the year.

It added that capacity increased 6.3 percent, with load factor slipping 0.7 percent to 80.7 percent.

Globally, IATA said demand climbed 6.4 percent compared to the year-ago period. This was slightly above the 6.1 percent annual increase for July.

August capacity increased by 5.5 percent, and load factor climbed 0.7% percent to 85.3 percent, which was the highest for any month since at least 1990.

"The industry experienced continued strong traffic growth in August, putting the cap on a very good peak travel season. The all-time record load factor reflects that airlines are maximizing the efficiency of their assets at a time of rising fuel prices and other costs that are limiting the opportunities for low fare stimulation," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO.