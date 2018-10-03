Etihad Airways' Heathrow lounge to be operated under new brand The House

Etihad Airways said the new lounge brand may be expanded to include other lounges.

Etihad Airways' Economy Class passengers will be offered paid-for access to The House

The Etihad Airways lounge in London Heathrow Terminal 4 will now be operated by No1 Lounges and rebranded as ‘The House.’

In addition to those who normally have access to Etihad lounges, the airline will also offer paid-for access to The House for its Economy Class travellers.

The lounge will also continue to be used by the premium passengers of a small number of other airlines and, subject to availability, will be available for purchase by passengers of other airlines.

From launch, guests will enjoy a new, white-linen dining experience, and over the next year, the lounge will be reconfigured to include new lounge areas, bar, dining room, and reading room, as well as upgraded showers and prayer rooms.

“It will also provide an opportunity for our Economy guests to upgrade their pre-flight experience,” according to Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways Vice President Guest Experience and Delivery.

"This is an innovative development for Etihad's international lounge offering. No1 Lounges stood out for their operational skill and expertise, and for their creative approach to Etihad's lounge needs,” she added.

No1 Lounges aims to find new ways of improving the lounge, while creating a more effective operating model, according to CEO Phil Cameron.

"We have worked closely with Etihad Airways over the last year to develop a new brand which complements its world-class in-flight service, to modernise the lounge interiors and to broaden the lounge's appeal,” he said.

The news comes two weeks after the airline left its Manchester Airport Terminal 1 lounge, which is now being run as a premium ‘1903’ lounge. Etihad Airways' premium passengers have use of the lounge, a spokesperson said.

"Effective 1 September 2018, all Etihad Airways customers eligible for premium lounge access at Manchester Airport can now use the 1903 Lounge, located in Terminal 3. Customers will continue to enjoy a superior lounge experience and entry eligibility for our customers departing Manchester remains unchanged," the spokesperson said.

In addition to its home base of Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways also has lounges in Dublin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.