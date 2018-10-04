Etihad Airways to increase Christmas flights to London

The extra London Heathrow flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, featuring 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad Airways also announced seasonal frequency increases to Bahrain, Belgrade, Cairo, Istanbul, Medina and Kuwait

Etihad Airways will add a fourth daily service to London for the four weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year.

Abu Dhabi carrier said it will increase its flights to London Heathrow between December 15 this year and January 13 2019 to meet peak demand during the festive season.

The flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, featuring 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

“We are thrilled to announce more flights to London over the festive period,” said James Harrison, general manager for Etihad Airways in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“This is a busy time for local guests travelling between both capitals and the extra service will allow more choice and flexibility in their travel.”

Etihad said the additional services will also provide more connecting opportunities for passengers travelling between London and key destinations on its global network.

The extra flight will depart Abu Dhabi at 7.05am, arriving in London Heathrow at 11am. The return flight leaves London at 12.50pm, arriving back in the UAE capital at 11.45pm.

These services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled 3 daily Abu Dhabi to London services which will continue to operate on 3-class Airbus A380 aircraft.

In addition to the seasonal increase of service to London, Etihad Airways has also recently announced seasonal frequency increases and aircraft upgrades on a number of key routes to meet increased demand over the peak winter period.

This includes additional capacity to Bahrain, Belgrade, Cairo, Istanbul, Medina and Kuwait.