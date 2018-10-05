Emirates to cut Dubai Int'l flights by 28% during runway closure

Dubai International operated with one runway for 80 days in 2014 with that closure costing the Emirates Group an estimated $467 million in lost revenue.

Emirates will cancel some flights, reduce the number of flights to certain destinations and reschedule others during the upgrade work in 2019

Emirates will reportedly reduce the number of flights it operates by nearly a third for 45 days next year during the closure of an airport at Dubai International Airport.

The Dubai-based airline told Reuters that its operating schedule will be cut by about 28 percent from April 16 to May 30 when the southern runway is closed for upgrade work.

Emirates will cancel some flights, reduce the number of flights to certain destinations and reschedule others during the upgrade work, said a spokeswoman in a statement cited by Reuters.

Flydubai also said it would move some flights to Dubai's second airport, Al Maktoum International, during the temporary closure.

Dubai International this week set a new world record for busiest month with 8.37 million passengers using the transport hub in August.

The figure surpasses Dubai’s previous record set in August last year when 8.23 million used DXB.