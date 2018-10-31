Bahrain's central bank approves APM Terminals IPO

APM Terminals Bahrain will list 20% of its issued share capital at 0.66 Bahraini dinars ($1.75) per share, the port operator said.

The offering will begin on November 8 and will be arranged by asset manager and investment bank SICO in Bahrain

Bahrain's central bank has approved an initial public offering (IPO) by APM Terminals IPO, the regular announced.

APM Terminals Bahrain will list 20% of its issued share capital at 0.66 Bahraini dinars ($1.75) per share, the port operator said.

The company said this month it had appointed asset manager and investment bank SICO in Bahrain to arrange the IPO. It will act as the lead manager, underwriter and market mater.

APM Terminals Bahrain will offer 18 million shares, while its issued share capital is 9 million Bahraini dinars ($23.8m).

The IPO will begin on November 8, and will remain open until November 24, according to the prospectus.