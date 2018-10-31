Etihad Airways celebrates 15-year anniversary

To mark the Etihad Airways' anniversary, designer Diane Von Furstenberg worked with Etihad to design limited edition cabin crew scarves and ties, which were introduced at an event at the Louvre Abu Dhabi which included Joan Smalls and actress Liv Tyler

Etihad Airways has operated over 840,000 passenger flights carrying 139 people since it first began operations in 2013, the airline announced on its 15-year anniversary.

Etihad began flying on November 5 2003 with a single Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which performed a symbolic flight to Al Ain. Commercial flights began on November 12 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut.

"We are tremendously proud of Etihad’s achievements in just fifteen years,” said Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas.

“In this short time, we have emerged as one of the world’s most respected and recognised airline brands, known for leading the way through innovation and upholding the best aspects of Arabian hospitality, delivered to millions of customers with a style and flair synonymous with the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.”



(From left to right) Amina Taher - Vice President Corporate Affairs Etihad Aviation Group, Actress Liv Tyler, Tony Douglas – Group Chief Executive Officer Etihad Aviation Group, IMG supermodel Joan Smalls, Robin Kamark – Chief Commercial Officer Etihad Aviation Group, flanked by Etihad Airways Cabin Crew in new limited edition scarves and ties by Diane von Furstenberg

To mark the airline’s anniversary, designer Diane Von Furstenberg worked with Etihad to design limited edition cabin crew scarves and ties, which were introduced at an event at the Louvre Abu Dhabi which included Joan Smalls and actress Liv Tyler.

The new accessories will be worn throughout the month of November to mark the airline’s anniversary and its 10-year partnership with Formula 1.

There are three patterns for the various cabin crew positions on board, chosen to match the airline’s colour pallet: bold yellow for cabin managers, purple for cabin crew and white for Food and Beverage Managers.

“Formula 1 is such an elegant event and I was thrilled to collaborate with Etihad Airways on this exciting project,” Von Furstenberg said. “The geometric pattern was inspired by the Yas Marina Circuit and there are so many layers of meaning to the colours.”

“Purple is the colour of royalty and the orange is inspired by the beautiful hues of the desert sand at sunset. I hope the cabin crew feels very proud to wear the scarves and ties,” she added. “They reflect everything Etihad is about – elegance and style.”