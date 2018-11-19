Bahrain airshow sees record $5bn deals signed

The biennial event, hosted at Sakhir Airbase on the outskirts of Manama, attracted 30,000 visitors with 187 countries taking part.

Saudi Gulf Airlines placed an order for 10 Airbus A320neos, with an option for ten more

Bahrain International Airshow ended with $5 billion worth of deals being signed during the three-day event.

The biggest orders came in the form of aircraft and engines, with Saudi Gulf Airlines placing an order for 10 Airbus A320neos with an option for a further 10 - valued at $2.1 billion - and 45 CFM Leap-1A engines valued at $1 billion.

CFM International also secured a maintenance contract for 65 Leap-1A engines from Gulf Air for its Airbus A320neos, worth $1.6 billion, according to news agency BNA.

In addition, the Royal Bahrain Air Force placed an order for 12 Bell AH-1Z attack helicopters valued at $912 million.