Virgin Hyperloop One and US Pavilion partner up for Expo

The United States pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will partner with California-based Virgin Hyperloop One to premiere a hyperloop “ride experience” during the Expo, it was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Pavilion USA 2020 team said that the hyperloop will be one of a number of innovations showcased at the pavilion, which will open in October 2020.

The announcement came during an unveiling ceremony for the initial design and planned experiences at the pavilion, which also included a first of its kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AmCham Dubai, AmChain Abu Dhabi, and the US-UAE Business Council to promote the goal of engaging the private sector in the US pavilion.

“Today’s MoU serves as the platform from which our members can come together in support of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai,” the organisations said in a joint statement. “We are pleased to work closely to ensure the bilateral business communities between our two nations are fully engaged in this important effort. As a commercial priority of the U.S. and the U.A.E., there are few opportunities more deserving of our full support.”

Additionally, during the event Krista Pilot, the vice president of Corporate Affairs for Asia, the Middle East and North Africa for PepsiCo, also announced that the company will be the lead sponsor and official beverage partner of Pavilion USA 2020.

“This pavilion provides a unique platform for our nation to come together to showcase the very best of our cultural and commercial achievements,” Pavilion USA 2020 chairman Frederick Bush and CEO Gregory Houston said in a joint statement. “We are committed to the prudent and responsible management of a pavilion that engages the world with the incredible diversity and innovations that define the United States of America.”

In June, it was announced that “What Moves You” will be the theme for the pavilion, which will showcase American culture, technology and values, particularly in the field of mobility.