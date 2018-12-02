Abu Dhabi adopts new maximum speed limit of 140km per hour

Abu Dhabi Police has announced the adoption of new speed limits on certain roads in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police has announced the adoption of new speed limits on certain roads in the emirate, as well as a new maximum speed limit of 140 kilometres per hour.

The roads subject to the new speed limits include Suwaihan Al Heir, E20, from the Zayed Military City roundabout to the intersection of the E75 Truck Road, the intersection of the E75 Truck Road to Al Heir, Al Ajban Al Sad Road, E16, to Al Sad, and the road from Al Ain to Al Qaw, E95.

The Traffic Safety Committee in Abu Dhabi urged drivers to commit to the new speed limits on these roads, to protect themselves and other road users, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The speed limit changes do not apply to all roads, but certain parts of them, it said, adding that police will work with local partners to highlight speed limits on traffic signs along the roads.