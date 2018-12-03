Dubai tests new bus shelters powered by the sun

The RTA has started the construction of a further 48 air-conditioned shelters in Dubai, with another 10 in the pipeline, which would bring the total number to 884 in the city.

Dubai's transport authority has started a pilot project to build bus shelters that run on solar power.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said work has started on the construction of a model for two shelters powered by solar energy as a solution for shelters in locations off the electric power grid.

Solar power generated would be used to operate lights, air-conditioners and billboards, said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA.

He also announced that the RTA has started the construction of a further 48 air-conditioned shelters in Dubai, with another 10 in the pipeline, which would bring the total number to 884 in the city.

“The Air-Conditioned Bus Shelters Project is part of RTA’s continuous efforts to enhance excellence and leadership drive through undertaking flagship projects in Dubai. It is also part of a master plan for improving public transport, and providing smooth services to bus riders, especially during the blazing summer," Al Tayer said in a statement.

He added that more than 1.2 million people current use bus shelters every month.

The new shelters cover Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Academic City – Aviation College, Higher Colleges of Technology, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Internet City, and JLT.

Over the next few months, RTA will start the construction of 10 more with each having eight seats and catering to the needs of people of determination.