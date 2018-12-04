Flydubai starts operating flights from DXB's Terminal 3

The move to Terminal 3 is part of increased partnership with Emirates that has so far seen the two Dubai-based carriers codeshare on flights and align their frequent flyer programmes under Emirates Skywards.

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has started operating flights from Terminal 3, with 11 destinations moving from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

The move is part of increased partnership with Emirates that has so far seen the two Dubai-based carriers codeshare on flights and align their frequent flyer programmes under Emirates Skywards.

Flydubai's flights to Belgrade, Bishkek, Bucharest, Catania, Helsinki, Krakow, Mineralnye Vody, Prague, Rostov-on-Don, Salalah and Zagreb will now operate from Terminal 3 at DXB.

The destinations have been chosen to help improve the connection between Emirates and Flydubai, with further flights operating from Terminal 3 to be added in the 2019 summer schedule.

"Last July, we announced the extensive codeshare partnership which has seen Emirates and Flydubai work closely together to offer customers unmatched opportunities to travel," said Sheikh Ahmed, chairman of Flydubai.

"As part of this next phase flights to 11 flydubai destinations will operate from Terminal 3 optimising connectivity for their passengers from the world’s busiest airport.”