Sharjah Airport introduces new rules on baggage sizes

According to the new regulations, which officially began on December 4, bags should be no more than 75 cm high, 60 cm wide and 90 cm long and include at least one level surface.

Passengers with non-compliant bags can transfer the contents to cardboard boxes for a fee

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has begun implementing new baggage policies in a bid to boost performance and enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah Airport, it has announced.

According to the new regulations, which officially began on December 4, bags should be no more than 75 cm high, 60 cm wide and 90 cm long and include at least one level surface.

In a statement posted to its website, the SAA said that “non-compliant baggage”, such as two items wrapped together, will not be accepted at the arrival point, either directly or through Sharjah Aviation Services.”

Passengers with bags that exceed the new specifications can take them to the oversized baggage desk, where they will be processed based on an airline’s weight allowance and on prior arrangement with Sharjah Aviation Services.

Additionally, SAA has also announced has launched a service in which the contents of non-compliant and rejected baggage can be transferred to cardboard boxes for a fee.

According to SAA statistics, the number of bags handled in the first half of 2018 represents a 5 percent increase from the same time period the previous year.