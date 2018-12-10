Air India Express launches Abu Dhabi flight from Kannur International

Three weekly flights to connect Abu Dhabi with the new destination in Kerala

Low cost carrier Air India Express launched its inaugural flight from India’s newest airport Kannur International to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new connection from the Kerala airport will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ chief commercial officer, Maarten De Groof, said: “We are excited to be Air India Express’ first choice for their inaugural route. India has been one of our top generators of traffic, and we are always eager to expand the airport’ connectivity to this region in response to our passengers’ needs.”

Air India Express is a subsidiary of India’s flag carrier, Air India, providing short to medium haul international routes in the Gulf and South East Asia.

P.A. Umadevi, Airport Manager, Air India Express, said: “This new destination will attract the traffic not only from the northern side of Kerala, but also from the neighbouring states of Karnataka as the airport is located at the northern part of the state and have easy access to Mysore and other states of Karnataka.

“Abu Dhabi Airports have provided us all support as always to ensure our customers satisfaction and meet the rising demand in the Abu Dhabi market.”