Dubai International airport passenger numbers top 7m in October

The smart gate technology at DXB helped waiting times for passengers at immigration drop by 33 percent in October.

Dubai International (DXB) saw a moderate increase (2.1%) in year on year traffic, with over seven million passing through its doors in October.

Traffic at the world’s busiest international airport reached 74.5 million passengers for the year.

Bag volumes handled by DXB grew at a higher rate (4%), with 5.7 million pieces of luggage passing through the airport’s sophisticated 175 km long baggage system during October.

India remains the airport’s top source country for passenger volume (999,771), followed by the UK (502,890) and Saudi Arabia (444,803).

The fastest growing region is North America, with a 14.4%, growth in passenger numbers, followed by Africa at 9.8% and CIS growing 8%.

The volume of cargo reached 237,499 tonnes of airfreight in October, increase of 2.5%, bringing the total cargo tonnage for the year to 2,169,991 (-0.9%).