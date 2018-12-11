Dubai to build $4bn worth of road projects ahead of Expo 2020

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA

Projects include a $172m upgrade featuring a series of flyovers, ramps and widened roads aimed at smoothing access to the event

Dubai is currently building $4 billion (AED15 billion) worth of roads and infrastructure projects in preparation for the Expo 2020, which is expected to host 25 million visitors, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

A $172 million upgrade includes a series of flyovers, ramps and widened roads aimed at smoothing access to the event, Al Tayer said while speaking at the fifth Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), adding that the upgrade will also facilitate future project development in the Jebel Ali area.

Moreover, RTA is developing a $3 billion metro line which runs from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station to the Expo 2020 site. The 15km Route 2020 is currently halfway through and will cover seven stations including five elevated and two underground.

This year, Dubai government allocated around $1.4 billion from its budget to support Expo 2020 projects. Around 21 percent of it was dedicated to developing general infrastructure.

The fifth DIPMF event discussed the UAE’s efforts towards achieving strategies including Smart Dubai 2021, Autonomous Mobility 2030 and Clean Energy 2050.

Though the initiatives, it will tackle global challenges and areas ranging from climate change to renewable energy and big data.

The two-day event saw over 6,000 delegates and 200 speakers from 40 countries participate.