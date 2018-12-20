Drone used to smuggle drugs into Kuwait

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a man who used a drone to smuggle in drugs from a neighbouring country
Thu 20 Dec 2018 04:26 PM

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a man who used a drone to smuggle in drugs from a neighbouring country, the anti-narcotics department said Thursday.

It said the department had seized four kilogrammes (nine pounds) of amphetamine and one kilogramme of hashish.

Kuwait's interior ministry posted a picture of the drone and the drugs on its Twitter handle.

The authorities have regularly reported drug seizures at the airport and border crossings, but this was the first time they say a drone was used.

Drones are sold in Kuwait but authorisation is required from the interior ministry for their use.

Under Kuwaiti law, operating a drone without permission can result in a three-year jail sentence or a 3,000-dinar ($10,000) fine.

