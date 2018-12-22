Saudi carrier flyadeal inks new $5.9bn planes deal

While flyadeal has been operating new Airbus A320s, the airline says it has selected the 737 MAX for the future.

Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal commits to ordering 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with options for 20 more

Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal has committed to ordering 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to $5.9 billion at list price.

The deal, which sees the airline switch from Airbus to Boeing planes, is subject to both sides concluding final terms and conditions and a purchase agreement, a statement said.

flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, offers affordable flights within Saudi Arabia.

Over the past year, the airline has conducted an evaluation process for 50 narrowbody airplanes to support domestic growth and potential international expansion.

In November, flyadeal launched new routes from Jeddah to Dammam and Qassim.

flyadeal said the new routes continue its strategy of delivering low fares across the Gulf kingdom.