Saudi aims to receive 30m Haj, Umrah pilgrams by 2030

Saudi Arabia has set a goal of receiving 30 million Haj and Umrah pilgrams by 2030, according to Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Benten and President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdul Hakim Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

The joint move is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and includes the implementation of the open skies policy during the Haj and Umrah seasons to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims, local media reported.

It also includes efforts to provide improved services including air transport to Haj and Umrah pilgrams.

GACA will introduce a number of initiatives to improve air transport for the private sector during Haj and Umrah seasons, Al-Tamimi said.

He added that GACA will support national carriers through several programs that allow them to operate additional flights and increase their seat capacity to cope with expected passenger increases during the time. They will also motivate the airlines to form partnerships with the private sector.

Moreover, GACA is working on developing infrastructure at the Kingdom’s airports in order to adapt to the increase in pilgrim numbers in line with Vision 2030.