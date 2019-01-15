Emirates airline plane damaged in aborted take-off in Cairo

According to an Emirates spokesperson, the incident on flight EK 928 took place on Saturday, January 12, which was operated by one of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

Emirates airline's aircraft's tyres were damaged after it aborted take-off due to an unauthorised vehicle on the runway

An Emirates airline flight between Cairo and Dubai was forced to abort take-off and was damaged over the weekend because of an unauthorised vehicle on the runway, the airline said in a statement.

“Unexpected breaking at high speed caused damage to the tyres and the aircraft returned back to the terminal,” the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, all 364 passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and a replacement was arranged, which left Egypt at 2100 local time, a delay of more than 8 hours.

“Emirates would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance will not be compromised,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added that Emirates is co-operating with Egyptian authorities as they investigate the incident.