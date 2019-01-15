Emirates airline plane damaged in aborted take-off in Cairo

Emirates airline's aircraft's tyres were damaged after it aborted take-off due to an unauthorised vehicle on the runway
Emirates airline plane damaged in aborted take-off in Cairo
According to an Emirates spokesperson, the incident on flight EK 928 took place on Saturday, January 12, which was operated by one of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Tue 15 Jan 2019 10:17 AM

An Emirates airline flight between Cairo and Dubai was forced to abort take-off and was damaged over the weekend because of an unauthorised vehicle on the runway, the airline said in a statement.

According to an Emirates spokesperson, the incident on flight EK 928 took place on Saturday, January 12, which was operated by one of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft. 

“Unexpected breaking at high speed caused damage to the tyres and the aircraft returned back to the terminal,” the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, all 364 passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and a replacement was arranged, which left Egypt at 2100 local time, a delay of more than 8 hours.

“Emirates would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance will not be compromised,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added that Emirates is co-operating with Egyptian authorities as they investigate the incident.

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Quick links