Etihad Airways flight returns to Manchester airport after 'loud bang'

An Etihad Airways flight between Manchester and Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Manchester Airport shortly after take-off on Monday because of a technical issue, the airline said in a statement.
According to an Etihad spokesperson, the technical problem was related to the aircraft’s cabin pressurisation system.
“The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked and are being offered hotel accommodation,” the spokesperson added. “We regret any inconvenience caused. The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority.”
All the passengers were re-booked on alternative flights on Tuesday, January 15.
Quoting passengers and air monitoring service Flight Alerts, British media reported that a "loud bang" was heard in the cabin.
