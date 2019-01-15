Saudi Arabia introduces SR250 permits to fly drones

While commercial drone permits are available at the cost of $133 (SR500), applicants must complete a GACA training course to receive them.

Commercial permits can also be acquired following the completion of a specialised course

People in Saudi can now fly their drones by applying for a recreational drone permit that costs $70 (SR250), the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said, with each drone requiring one permit.

Those applying are required to have a national identity card or iqama (residency), and must include the make and serial number of the drone in the application.

Applicants importing a drone must register its serial number on the GACA website to obtain customs clearance.

“If the drone is registered, Saudi Customs will allow it into the country, no problem,” GACA said.

Flying drones was previously considered illegal as those caught doing so were detained and investigated.

The introduction of the permit also aims to end the black market of drones, where the devices are sold at a higher price than average.

Drones will instead be sold across stores in the country.