Travel website Skyscanner reveals UAE's cheapest day of the week to fly

Travellers can save money by booking their flights on specific days of the week, according to travel search website Skyscanner

Thursdays are the cheapest day of the week to fly out if the UAE, while Friday is the most expensive, according to data complied by travel search site Skyscanner.

The data, which was based on average flight prices, showed travellers could save over 10% by changing their departure day from Friday to Thursday.

Moreover, it showed that Saturdays are the cheapest days to book flights, while Wednesdays are the most expensive, with travelers saving 2% on average flight prices by booking on Saturdays.

Whilst Sunday 1st April was the busiest day for outbound flights from the UAE in 2018, Thursday is normally the busiest day for travel, whereas Saturday is the quietest.

Travellers can also save by flying out from nearby airports by checking for shorter drives or bus or train journeys. For example a family of four flying to London in March could save over AED 3,000 if they switched their outbound airport from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, according to Skyscanner.

Mix and matching airlines by booking different ones for return flights can also save money, the data found.

Top tips:

Fly on a Thursday

Based on average flight prices, travellers could save over 10% by switching from a Friday departure day to a Thursday departure day.

Book flights on a Saturday

Saturdays are the cheapest while Wednesdays tend to be the most expensive day to book a flight. Travellers could save two per cent on average flight prices by booking on Saturday over a Wednesday.

Avoid the rush

Whilst Sunday April 1 was the busiest day for outbound flights from the UAE in 2018, typically Thursday is the busiest day for travel, whereas Saturday is the quietest.

Consider a nearby airport

A family of four flying to London in March could save over AED 3,000 if they switched their outbound airport from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

Mix & match airlines

Fares don’t have to be booked as returns, instead you can save money by flying out with one airline and returning with another.

Search everywhere

Travellers could fly from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul, Turkey in April from as little as AED 374 return (price correct at time of publication).

Best value destinations for UAE travellers in 2019

Manila and Kochi lead the way for most popular destinations in 2018, but for those looking for the best value flights, Salalah, Oman leads the list with a 40% price drop, followed by Las Vegas 21% and Muscat 14%.

Ranking Cities % Drop 1 Salahah, Oman -40 2 Las Vegas -21 3 Muscat -14 4 Larnaca, Cyprus -14 5 Tashkent, Uzbekistan -13 6 Harare, Zimbabwe -13 7 Los Angeles -9 8 Madurai, India -9 9 Chandigarh, India -9 10 Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt -9