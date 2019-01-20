Could Lima be Emirates' next Latin American destination?

Emirates has "no firm plans" but is evaluating opportunities as Peru trade office continues to push as

Conversations are ongoing between authorities at Emirates in Dubai and Lima in Peru about starting flights between both cities continue to take place, Arabian Business has learned.

“Conversations are still developing,” director of Peru Trade, Tourism and Investment Office in the UAE, Alvaro Silva-Santisteban said in an emailed statement. “We are attentive to a positive outcome.”

In August, the trade group said that a lack of direct flights between Dubai and Lima is continuing to subdue trade between the two countries.

Peru is the third largest investor in the UAE from Latin America, and was the second largest destination in South America for investment by UAE companies in 2018.

“We have a delegation of UAE companies visiting Peru every 15 days,” said Silva-Santisteban.

For the time being, Emirates has “no firm plans to start services to Peru,” a spokesperson for the airline told Arabian Business.

"The airline will continue to explore opportunities to strengthen our South American network… according to commercial priorities and operational dynamics,” the spokesperson added.

However, Silva-Santisteban said he will continue to push for direct flights in the run up to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Nearly 98 percent of the value of Peruvian exports to the UAE are airfreighted, he said, and the event is the “deadline” during which the country will “look to gain greater market share… with existing exports and the introduction of those in the pipeline,” Silva-Santisteban said.

Direct flights between Dubai and Peru’s capital “are just a matter of timing,” he added.