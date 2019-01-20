Dubai's RTA launches six new bus routes

The service frequency of the route between Ibn Battuta Metro Station and Al Maktoum International has also been reduced to 30 minutes

The Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched six new bus routes and improved services on a seventh, it announced on Sunday.

According to Adel Shakeri, the Public Transport Agency’s director of planning and business development, the new routes include route E411 between Etisalat Metro Station and the emirate of Ajman, route F02 between Etisalat Metro Station and Muhaisna 4, and route 50, between International City Dragon Mart and Al Khail Gate via Silicon Oasis, Dubai Mall and Business Bay.

Another three routes will be operated on Fridays only. These include route 11B between Rashidiya Metro Station and Al Awir Bus Terminus ad route 34 between Etisalat Metro Station and Al Brayan Labour Camp Al Khawaneej 2 via Al Qusais Bus Station.

A seventh route – F56 – will operate between Danube Metro Station and the Dubai World Central staff village.

Additionally, the service frequency of route F55 between Ibn Battuta Metro Station and Al Maktoum International Airport has been reduced from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes.

“The Public Transport Agency is always keen on expanding and improving the bus network within Dubai and the bus service linking other emirates,” Shakeri said. “It carries out period studies and site surveys to assess the needs of public transport riders to address them as soon as possible.”