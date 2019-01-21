New Emirates baggage policies from February 4

Holders of 'special' or 'saver' tickets will see their checked baggage allowance reduced by 5 kg

Changes to Emirates airline’s checked baggage policy will come into effect on February 4, the airline announced on Sunday.

According to the a circular sent out by the airline, passengers holding economy-class ‘special’ or ‘saver’ tickets will now be permitted to carry 15 kg and 25kg of checked baggage, respectively.

The figures are 5 kg less than the airline’s previous policy.

Baggage allowance for ‘flex’ ticket holders will remain 30 kg, while ‘flex plus’ ticket holders will still be allowed 35 kg.

Hand baggage allowance remains 7 kg, compared to 40 kg for business class passengers and 50 kg for first class passengers.

Passengers holding tickets issued before February 4 will be subject to the previous baggage policies.