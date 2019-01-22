Saudi Arabia dismisses head of civil aviation

King Salman issued a royal decree ordering that GACA head Abdul Hakim bin Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Al-Tamimi be removed from his post.

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdul Hakim bin Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Al-Tamimi was appointed to the position in June 2017

Saudi Arabia’s king has sacked the President of the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The order has been passed on to “pertinent authorities” in order to endorse it and carry it out, SPA added.

No details were given on the reason for his sacking or on who his replacement will be.