Saudi Arabia dismisses head of civil aviation

Saudi Arabia’s king has sacked the President of the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
According to the SPA, King Salman issued a royal decree ordering that GACA head Abdul Hakim bin Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Al-Tamimi be removed from his post.
The order has been passed on to “pertinent authorities” in order to endorse it and carry it out, SPA added.
Al-Tamimi was appointed to his position to GACA in June 2017.
No details were given on the reason for his sacking or on who his replacement will be.
