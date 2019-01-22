UAE denies reports of 747 touching down on Fujairah Corniche

The wingless Boeing 747 aircraft being transported by trucks along the corniche.

The Boeing 747 was in Fujairah with the government's knowledge before it is shipped to Bahrain

UAE authorities have denied social media rumours that a commercial plane in distress landed on the Fujairah Corniche and clarified that it was there for commercial purposes before being shipped to Bahrain.

On Monday night, social media was abuzz with rumours about the wingless Boeing 747 after pictures and video were taken of the aircraft being transported by trucks along the corniche.

According to the state-run WAM news agency, the Fujairah government has clarified that the out-of-service aircraft was there with the government’s knowledge “for commercial purposes”.

In the coming days, WAM added, the aircraft will be transported to Bahrain.

Additionally, UAE officials have urged local residents to avoid spreading rumours on social media that are based on incorrect information.

Once in Bahrain, the aircraft will be used as the centrepiece of a recently announced 100,000 square metre underwater theme park.

The Personal Representative of His Majesty King Hamad, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa today announced the launch of the world’s largest underwater theme park#divebahrain pic.twitter.com/Hm4Lc23nl8— divebahrain (@divebahrain) January 19, 2019

Earlier this week, Bahraini authorities said that the 747 will be the largest aircraft ever submerged.

In a report, the Bahrain News Agency said that the site is being designed as a dive experience.

Other features will include a submerged replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures that have been placed underwater as a safe haven for coral growth and as a habitat for marine animals.