Etihad posts record December on-time performance

Etihad Airways has posted its best December operational on-time performance (OTP) results since 2010, the airline announced on Thursday.

In 2018, the airline recorded network punctuality of 82 percent for flight departures and 84 percent for arrivals.

The results placed Etihad as one of the most punctual airlines around the globe for the year.

At Etihad’s hub in Abu Dhabi, OTP for departures was recorded at 80 percent, compared to 85 percent for arrivals.

Across the airline’s entire network, the airline completed 99.7 percent of flights as scheduled throughout the course of the year.

“Etihad is pleased to have recorded these strong on-time performance figures for 2018,” said Etihad Airways chief operating officer Mohammed Al Bulooki. “The results across both our hub and network are a testament to our continued focus on safe ad punctual operations.”

Al Bulooki added that “equally pleasing is that in December 2018, Etihad achieved its best OTP results since 2010, a great achievement during one of our busiest travel periods.”

OTP is calculated on flight arrival and departure time within 15 minutes of the published schedule. The statistics also take into account a number of external factors including disruptions caused by weather and airspace congestion.