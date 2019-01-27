Strata delivers first belly fairings for the Pilatus PC-24

Composed of 25 sub-assemblies, the belly fairing produced by Strata is designed to reduce drag on the business jet.

The first shipset was delivered for the twin-engine business jet, which is produced by Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland

UAE-based Strata Manufacturing has successfully completed the delivery of its first shipset of belly fairings for the Pilatus PC-24, the company announced on Sunday.

The delivery marks the first delivery of a long-term partnership inked during the April 2018 Abu Dhabi Global Aerospace Summit by Strata, a wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, and Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland, which produces the twin-engine business jet.

“In our endeavour to expand our capabilities and business portfolio from the city of Al Ain, we are proud to partner with Pilatus Aircraft – one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata. "The new partnership is a testament to Strata’s credibility and capability in the aerospace sector. In less than a decade, the company has grown its customer portfolio from one to seven customers.”

“Strata’s advanced technological operations and growing local capabilities underline our commitment to venture into new territories and explore opportunities which drive our global business forward with specialised parts made with pride in the UAE," he added.

Designed to take-off and land from unpaved runways, Pilatus’ latest business jet is designed to access traditionally inaccessible-by-air locations around the world.

The belly fairing produced by Strata, which is composed of 25 sub-assemblies, is designed to reduce drag on the jet.

“The delivery of the first complete PC-24 Belly Fairing shipset in just eight months after contract signature in April last year is a very significant milestone that demonstrates the capabilities and performance of Strata," said Fredy Glarner, VP Manufacturing at Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

“We are extremely satisfied, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the relationship with Strata and the UAE, in order to grow Abu Dhabi’s status as an international hub for the aerospace industry in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030," he added.

Glarner also said that work is "progressing" on subsequent packages, with the company planning to launch a second PC-24 composite package in early 2019.