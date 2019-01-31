Formerly named the Aviation District, the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub is home to a five-star VIP Terminal facility which hosts some of the world’s leading operators for private jets.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub and the new e-commerce zone within Dubai South’s Logistics District, the EZDubai, have been unveiled in a ceremony attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

With a total of AED17 billion of government and private sector investments, the Mohammad bin Rashid Aerospace Hub is designed to create an effective value chain for the aerospace sector and increase the GDP contribution of advanced industries to the emirate’s economic growth.

The 6.7 square kilometre aerospace hub comprises a commercial strip, maintenance and technical support, business aviation, education and R&D.

The hub has a dedicated education and R&D cluster aimed at building a comprehensive aviation campus where institutes can set up and optimize delivery of top-level learning programs. It is also home to the E2 Event and Exhibition Centre, a dedicated exhibition zone and permanent home of the Dubai Airshow and the Emirates Flight Academy.

Sheikh Mohammed also witnessed the launching of EZDubai, a 920,000 square metre purpose-built e-commerce zone within Dubai South’s Logistics District set to unlock vast potentials in online commerce.

It provides a range of logistics facilities and business solutions designed for startups, SMEs, innovation labs and incubation centres to support local, regional and trans-continental businesses serving both business-to-business and end consumers.

With the massive growth of e-commerce in the GCC and Egypt expected growth from $7 billion to $24 billion by 2022, EZDubai seeks to add a strong value to the sector by providing an efficient supply chain focused on structured regulatory framework, complete ecosystem, and the dual warehouse concept.

The new e-commerce hub has six dedicated areas providing a total in excess of 550,000 sq m of leasable area for e-commerce and similar businesses.