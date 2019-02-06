Emirates airline reveals new flight offers for cheaper travel

Emirates airline is offering UAE travellers a chance to book a cheaper flight on its extensive global network.

The offers apply to flights to destinations (listed below) that are booked between now and next week (dates vary).

Deals for Seychelles, London, Paris, Bangkok, Venice, Colombo and Athens can be booked until February 14, 2019 for travel until 31st May, 2019 (see list here):

Those planning to travel home to the Philippines this Easter to celebrate with family and friends as well as their summer break, can book from today until February 28, 2019 for travel until May 25, 2019.

Economy Class passengers traveling to Cebu or Clark can also enjoy additional baggage allowance of up to 40 Kgs and to Manila up to 45 Kg.

The offer is valid on outbound Emirates bookings made until 28th February, for travel until May 25, 2019 (see list here):

Travellers planning their next trip to India to celebrate Holi with family and friends can book to Emirates’ Indian destinations until 18th February 2019 for travel until May 31, 2019 (see chart here):

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy a five-star holiday experience for an additional spend starting at AED 2799 per person, exclusive of the airfare.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.ae (Terms & conditions apply).