How Dubai motorists can now avoid paying their traffic fines

Dubai motorists can avoid having to pay traffic fines if they stay trouble-free for 12 months under a new initiative announced by Dubai Police.

The initiative, announced during the UAE's Year of Tolerance, is part of a drive towards increasing customer satisfaction and happiness levels in the UAE.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the initiative is a result of thorough studies and research of what is happening in reality and a true representation to the meaning of tolerance where laws and customs are set to serve humanity, not just to discipline violators.

“Not only this is the year of tolerance with the other, but also the year of reconciliation with self,” he added.

The initiative applies to all vehicles registered in Dubai, on condition that the driver abides by traffic laws and regulations and does not commit any violations for a full calendar year starting from February 2019.

In a tweet, the police stipulated the discount rates, saying that if motorists follow the rules for 3 months, they get 25 percent discount on their fines.

If they follow the rules for 6 months, they get 50 percent discount while for 9 months, they get 75 percent discount and for staying out of trouble for a year, they can write off the fine.